Live Updates: First case of highly contagious coronavirus variant found in Colorado

Vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant

A new variant of the coronavirus, seen in the United Kingdom and deemed to be more contagious, has been discovered in Colorado, according to Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday. 

It was found in a man in his 20s who is in isolation southeast of Denver in Elbert County, a rural area on the far edge of the Denver metro area. He and has no travel history, state health officials said.

"The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels," said Polis.

FAST FACTS

    • Public health officials are investigating other potential cases.
    • Dozens of countries barred flights from the U.K. after the variant was discovered

While the variant is thought to be more contagious than previously identified strains, Colorado health officials said that vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against it, adding urgency to efforts to vaccinate Americans.

