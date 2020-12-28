LIVE UPDATES: Southern California plans for stay-at-home orders after holiday

Health officials in Southern California will likely determine that areas in the region will have to continue to implement their stay-at-home orders after the holiday weekend, according to a report.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the current ICU capacity in the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions is at zero. The report said that the orders will remain until there is more than 15% available.

Meanwhile in Europe, Doctors, nurses and the elderly rolled up their sleeves to receive the first doses of the vaccine Sunday in a symbolic show of unity and moment of hope for a continent confronting its worst health care crisis in a century.

Fast Facts Fauci claims herd immunity numbers were 'guestimates,' settles on 75-80% There have been 19.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 333,000 deaths

"Today I’m here as a citizen, but most of all as a nurse, to represent my category and all the health workers who choose to believe in science," said Claudia Alivernini, 29, the first person to be inoculated at the Spallanzani infectious disease hospital in Rome.Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the vaccine, which was developed in record time, a "game-changer."