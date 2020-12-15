LIVE UPDATES: Vaccinations ramp up in US as 2nd coronavirus treatment nears approval

Hospitals around the U.S. started dispensing coronavirus vaccine shots to their workers Tuesday in a rapid expansion of the country's distribution of the treatment.

It came as the Food and Drug Administration said a preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of a second vaccine -- developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health -- and one day after the rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus shots.

FAST FACTS Just half of Americans say they want to get vaccinated, according to a recent AP poll



Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. surpassed 300,000 on Monday

The first 3 million shots were being strictly rationed to front-line health workers and nursing home patients -- groups considered at high risk for catching the deadly virus.

