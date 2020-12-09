Live Updates: US sets single day record with more than 3,000 new coronavirus deaths

The U.S. recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus related deaths Wednesday, a single-day record, according to reports.

New cases per day have increased to more than 200,000 on average. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus was nearly 105,000 on Tuesday, which was another all-time high.

Deaths typically lag behind cases and hospitalizations, which have been spiking for weeks.

FAST FACTS As of early Thursday, the U.S. has recorded more than 15,165,295 total cases and at least 286,249 deaths from the virus.



In certain states, arguments over mask requirements and other restrictions have turned ugly in recent days

Health experts are urging the public to step up precautions as the U.S. ahead of a likely winter surge and until people are vaccinated.

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here.