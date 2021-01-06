Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH
Published

Live Updates: US could soon give 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations a day

Vaccinations have already begun speeding up, he said

Fox News
close
New strain of coronavirus having a 'survival advantage' is 'concerning': SiegelVideo

New strain of coronavirus having a 'survival advantage' is 'concerning': Siegel

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to New York confirming the state's first case of the new coronavirus strain.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., said Tuesday that the U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day, according to the Associated Press.

Vaccinations have already begun speeding up, reaching roughly half a million injections a day, he pointed out.

Fast Facts

    Coronavirus has killed at least 356,000 Americans

    Fauci warned that next few weeks could lead to jump in cases

"Any time you start a big program, there’s always glitches. I think the glitches have been worked out," he told the news wire.

The coronavirus has killed more than 356,000 Americans, and the next few weeks could bring another jump in infections nationally that "could make matters even worse," Fauci said.

The Trump administration had promised to provide states enough vaccine for 20 million people in December, and fell short even as states struggled with their role — getting shots into people’s arms, starting mostly with health care workers and nursing home residents. -AP contributed

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here.