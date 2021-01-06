Live Updates: US could soon give 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations a day

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., said Tuesday that the U.S. could soon be giving at least a million COVID-19 vaccinations a day, according to the Associated Press.

Vaccinations have already begun speeding up, reaching roughly half a million injections a day, he pointed out.

Fast Facts Coronavirus has killed at least 356,000 Americans Fauci warned that next few weeks could lead to jump in cases

"Any time you start a big program, there’s always glitches. I think the glitches have been worked out," he told the news wire.

The coronavirus has killed more than 356,000 Americans, and the next few weeks could bring another jump in infections nationally that "could make matters even worse," Fauci said.

The Trump administration had promised to provide states enough vaccine for 20 million people in December, and fell short even as states struggled with their role — getting shots into people’s arms, starting mostly with health care workers and nursing home residents. -AP contributed

