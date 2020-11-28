Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: CDC panel to meet Tuesday on coronavirus vaccine distribution

Cases have surged across the country with more than 262,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. in the last year, according to the CDC

A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how the COVID-19 vaccine will be prioritized in its distribution. 

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

    • Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a team of health experts that was created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to advise on vaccine priorities. 

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

