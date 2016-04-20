Lip implant procedures hit record high in 2015

Last year marked a record number of lip implants in the United States, according to data released this week from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

Surgeons completed more than 27,000 lip implants in 2015— or one every 20 minutes— an increase of nearly 50 percent since 2000, the ASPS report suggests.

"Clearly, lips and the enhancement of the lip and pucker are on the rise. It's very popular, and it's become something that patients are desiring more and more," ASPS president Dr. David H. Song said in a news release.

The silicone implants come in three sizes and are inserted with a couple incisions and then stitches.

Last year also saw a rise in lip injections, such as Botox and soft-tissue fillers, to 9.2 million— a 1,000 percent increase since 2000.

According to the ASPS, in the U.S., breast augmentation remains the top cosmetic surgical procedure, and Botox is the most popular minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedure, Medical Daily reported. Overall, cosmetic surgeries have increased by 115 percent since 2000.

Contrary to what pop culture may have the public believe, the ASPS report suggests reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s lips aren’t the most coveted. According to a national survey commissioned by ASPS, Hollywood’s most likable lips belong to actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Garner.