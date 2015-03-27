Lawmakers fight to keep cranberry juice off sugary drink list

The Bay State's two U.S. senators have joined in a bipartisan effort on behalf of cranberry growers.

The Boston Globe reports that Democratic Sen. John Kerry and Republican Sen. Scott Brown are looking to keep cranberry juice cocktails from being added to a list of sugary drinks that may soon be banned from public schools because of a campaign to reduce childhood obesity.

While they support the overall goal of the campaign, the Massachusetts lawmakers say an exception should be made for the cranberry, in part because of the overall health benefits of the fruit.

Kerry, Brown and Rep. William Keating recently joined with other members of Congress to form a cranberry caucus to support the industry.

Massachusetts is the second largest cranberry producer in the nation, behind Wisconsin.