Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day party leads to new confirmed coronavirus case

A person in Johnson County, Kansas, who spent Memorial Day Weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

During a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday, Epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh told commissioners the person was at the same bar as a person from Boone County, Missouri who also tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials say the Johnson County resident was provided information about the virus and advised to isolate for 10 days.

Doctors had expressed concern after videos were posted on social media Memorial Day weekend showing people in crowded pools while not wearing masks or social distancing.

