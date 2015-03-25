Koto Okubo, world's oldest woman, dies at 115

A Japanese official says a woman in his town near Tokyo who became world's oldest living female just last month has died at 115.

Koto Okubo died Saturday at a nursing home in Kawasaki City, according to city official Mitsuhiro Kozuka. He said her relatives declined to release the cause of her death and family details.

Born Dec. 24, 1897, Okubo held her title for less than a month following the death of Dina Manfredini of the United States.

Manfredini died within two weeks after becoming the world's oldest person. Jiroemon Kimura, a 115-year-old man in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, inherited that title. He was born on April 19, 1897.

The city official said Okubo had lived with one of her sons at the same nursing home.