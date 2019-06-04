Johnsonville recalls nearly 100,000 pounds of sausage after 'green plastic' found in product

Nearly 100,000 pounds of Johnsonville Jalapeño Cheddar smoked sausages were recalled after a customer complained about finding hard green plastic in the product. In a recall notice posted on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the company said impacted items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019.

The products were sold in a 14-oz. film package marked “Johnsonville Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage,” with a “Best By” date of 06/09/2019. The FSIS said that it is concerned that some consumers may have the product stored in the freezer.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the recall notice said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to place of purchase.”

The company said no adverse reactions related to the recall have been reported.

Consumers with additional questions are instructed to contact Johnsonville.