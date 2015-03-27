Injection Delays Puberty in Sexually Confused Children

British children as young as 12 years old will be allowed to have monthly injections that stop puberty while a decision is being made about whether to have a sex change operation, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The shot will suspend symptoms of puberty so young people with gender confusion can take their time making a decision without feminine or masculine features developing.

Supporters say the time in which sex organs mature and facial hair grows, children face a great deal of mental and physical anguish.

But critics say the shots prolong the child’s agony and it does not prevent them from “growing out” his or her confusion.

The drug used to be prescribed for teens as young as 16, but now the National Research Ethics Service has approved it for use at the Gender Identity Disorder clinic in London.

Once the medication is stopped, the body continues to grow normally.

Children who wish to be given the drug will have to submit to a physical and psychological evaluation.

