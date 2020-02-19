Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Indian man born with massive facial tumor says he's nearly ‘exhausted my savings’ in search for cure

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
A 32-year-old Indian man born with a massive facial tumor says he will “keep fighting till the end” to find a cure for the growth.

FAMILY DESPERATELY RACING TO HELP BOY, 4, WITH MASSIVE, PAINFUL FACIAL TUMOR

Dabul Mishra told South West News Service (SWNS) that he has visited “numerous” doctors over the years — but none have been able to remove the tumor or offer other solutions.

"I was born with this condition but never took to begging because of my self-respect," he said.

“I tried visiting many hospitals but no one could find me a proper cure. I almost exhausted my savings but then stopped going to the hospitals with [the] hope of [a] cure,” he said, adding “the government officials are aware of my condition but have not offered any help.”

The man says he has visited "numerous" doctors over the years but has not found a cure. (SWNS)

Mishra lives with his wife, who is reportedly blind, and his children in “poor conditions,” SWNS reported.

Mishra says he was born with the tumor.

"I will keep fighting till the end and find a cure [for] it, it is just that at the moment I am not in the condition to afford my expenses,” he added.

