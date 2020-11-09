Illinois daily coronavirus cases surpass 10,000 for 4th day

For the fourth day, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have surpassed 10,000, state data shows.

Cases first surpassed the 10,000 mark on Friday. As of Sunday, daily news cases were still above 10,000, with more than 10,500 cases reported.

For the first week of November, the preliminary state positivity rate was 12%, according to a local report.

The news comes as the U.S. became the first nation to top 10 million coronavirus cases on Monday as infections surge in what has been described as the third wave of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

FAUCI CALLS PFIZER CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FINDINGS 'EXTRAORDINARY,' REPORT SAYS

About a million cases have been recorded in the states within the last 10 days, which was the highest rate of infections since the start of the outbreak, according to reports.

Daily infections have topped 100,000 five times in the past seven days, including 131,420 on Saturday, according to Reuters.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The number of reported deaths, which typically lag behind cases, has also increased. There were more than 1,000 deaths In the United States on Saturday for the fifth consecutive day, which hasn't happened since August.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.