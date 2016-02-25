Hospital warns patients of possible HIV, hepatitis exposure

Officials at a southern New Jersey hospital have notified 213 patients they may have been exposed to HIV or hepatitis B or C because of drug tampering.

Shore Medical Center in Somers Point says the warning applies to patients who received intravenous morphine or hydromorphone medications at the hospital between June 1, 2013, and Sept. 17, 2014. The hospital says patients may have come into contact with an employee's blood as the result of drug tampering.

The Press of Atlantic City reports a former hospital pharmacist was recently accused of replacing morphine with saline solution in vials that were to be administered to patients. The ex-employee is charged with drug tampering, theft and drug possession.

The hospital is urging the patients to get tested.

