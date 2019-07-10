Hepatitis A warning for Wendy's customers in Georgia after employee tests positive

Customers who visited a Wendy’s location in Gwinnett County, Ga., are being urged to get tested for hepatitis A after an employee tested positive for the viral disease. The employee worked and handled food while infectious from June 13 until June 29, according to health officials.

CASES OF RAT LUNGWORM IN HAWAII MAY BE HIGHER THAN REPORTED NUMBERS

“It is relatively rare for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, but anyone who consumed food or drink at the Wendy’s during the above dates should contact their healthcare provider or their local Health Department to determine if a hepatitis A immunization is needed to prevent the disease,” the department said, according to WSB-TV.

Hepatitis A causes the liver to swell, resulting in jaundice, fatigue, stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea. People can be contagious for two weeks before and for one week after symptoms appear. A blood test is the most common way to confirm someone has it.

FIRST BABY IN US BORN TO MOTHER WHO RECEIVED UTERUS FROM DECEASED DONOR

The restaurant is located at 165 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville.

While a spokesperson for Meritage Hospitality Group said staff took immediate measures to sanitize and protect customers, some expressed additional concerns.

“It’s shocking,” resident Jason Barnes told WSB-TV. “Makes me think that people really need to get tested.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The health department said it is offering free testing and vaccinations to anyone who believes they may have been exposed.