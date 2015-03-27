Health Department Says Hantavirus Killed Wyoming Man

The Wyoming Department of Health says hantavirus killed a Carbon County man last month.

Only nine cases of hantavirus have been reported to state health officials since 2000. Three of those people died.

Health officials said Thursday the latest death was in an Albany County hospital.

Hantavirus symptoms include severe muscle aches and fatigue followed by difficulty breathing, headaches, dizziness, chills, vomiting and diarrhea.

Hantavirus is transmitted by rodent droppings and urine. People typically get hantavirus by disturbing areas frequented by rodents.

Deer mice are the primary carriers of hantavirus in Wyoming.