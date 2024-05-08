Handling grief on Mother's Day, plus disease-fighting foods and heart health risks

MISSING MOM – The first Mother's Day after losing a mom can be challenging. A mental health expert shares five tips for navigating grief during the holiday. Continue reading…
ABCs of BETTER ZZZs – A sleep hack circulating on social media could help you drift off faster at night. Plus, sleep experts share their own tips. Continue reading…
SEEING RED – A short temper could make you more susceptible to a heart attack, a new study suggests. Cardiologists weigh in on the risk. Continue reading…
MOM ON A MISSION – A Pennsylvania mother is urging people to join the bone marrow registry to help her 10-year-old daughter, along with other patients waiting on donations. Continue reading…
ASK A DOC – ‘Is it safe to crack my back or neck?’ Doctors share cautions. Continue reading…
FOOD FOR THOUGHT – Eating at least three servings of yogurt per week could reduce the risk of a common disease, according to the FDA. Nutritionists share the benefits. Continue reading…
SENIOR SCREENINGS – Health officials recommend mammograms for women aged 40 to 74 – but why are senior women excluded? Medical experts explain. Continue reading…
HOLY GUACAMOLE! – Eating more avocado could help prevent the risk of a common disease in women, some claim. Here's what you should know. Continue reading…
VACCINE SHORTAGE – As a bacterial infection spreads globally, some public health officials are calling for a ramp-up of vaccine production. Continue reading…
