Coronavirus
Published
Last Update 6 mins ago

Global coronavirus infections pass 10M mark, data show

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed the 10 million mark early Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, global deaths attributed to the virus approached the 500,000 mark, the university’s Coronavirus Resource Center says on its website.

The United States remained the No. 1 nation in both confirmed infections and deaths, with 2.5 million cases and more than 125,000 fatalities.

