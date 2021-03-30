Girl develops 'strawberry tongue' during bout with strep throat

A 5-year-old girl who eventually received a diagnosis of strep throat was suffering from the typical symptoms associated with the illness, but also one additional ailment that stood out: so-called strawberry tongue.

The girl, whose name was not revealed in an entry published in The New England Journal of Medicine, had a three-day history of fever, sore throat and pain while swallowing. She did not have a cough, runny nose or hoarseness, but she did have chapped lips and a red tongue with enlarged papillae, according to the report.

A throat culture showed positive for group A streptococcus, and her doctors diagnosed her with streptococcal pharyngitis, otherwise known as strep throat. The presence of strawberry tongue made her case stand out, but is not altogether unheard of.

It was not clear if the symptom was bothersome for the girl, but strawberry tongue can be painful and irritating, according to Healthline.com.

Strawberry tongue itself is not a condition, but rather a symptom of something else. It can also be associated with Kawasaki disease, scarlet fever, allergies toxic shock syndrome or even vitamin deficiency, according to Healthline.com.

The girl was prescribed oral amoxicillin for 10 days and had a complete recovery with no recurrence of symptoms.