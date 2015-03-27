Get Grillin' With Alcohol

Take out your lean cuts of meat and start grilling. Although, studies have shown meats cooked at high temperatures (fried, broiled, and barbecued) produce a chemical called heterocyclic amines (HA's), carcinogens that have been linked to several types of cancer, no need to fret any longer.

Scientists are gathering increasing amounts of evidence to show that the levels of HA's in cooked meat can be lowered by simply marinating the food beforehand. In a recent study published in the Journal of Agricultural Food Chemistry, researchers found that alcohol-based marinades significantly reduced the amount of HCAs formed during cooking. They observed that steeping the meat in alcohol for several hours cut the high levels of carcinogenic compounds. While both beer and wine marinades were effective, the beer marinade was slightly superior in zapping the cancer-causing chemicals. Beer contains more water-retaining sugars than wine which may hinder the transport of water-soluble molecules to the steak's surface.

Lean meats like filet mignon and sirloin steaks can do more good than harm_ They're a great source of vitamins B6 and B12, selenium, zinc, potassium, and many other essential vitamins and nutrients-not to mention protein. What could be better steak and alcohol in one bite??-Happy 4th of July!

Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD is a nutritionist and founder of www.Skinnyandthecity.com. She is also the creator of The F-Factor DietaC/, an innovative nutritional program she has used for more than ten years to provide hundreds of her clients with all the tools they need to achieve easy weight loss and maintenance, improved health and well-being. For more information log onto www.FFactorDiet.com.