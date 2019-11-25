Frozen chicken fried rice recalled after consumers find plastic in products

A Mississippi company has issued a recall for over 172,000 pounds of frozen chicken fried rice after consumers complained about finding pieces of plastic in the product.

Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., said the impacted products are labeled “Ajinomoto yakitori chicken with Japanese-style fried rice” and were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

RAW PORK PRODUCTS RECALLED AFTER COMPANY FAILED TO INSPECT THEM

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service notice said that while there have not been any reports of injury or illness related to the recall, consumers who purchased the products that were produced from July 9, 2019, to July 11, 2019, sold in 54-oz. cardboard packages and labeled with date codes “3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191,” are urged not to eat them.

ROMAINE LETTUCE FROM SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, LINKED TO ANOTHER E. COLI OUTBREAK, OFFICIALS SAY

The impacted products can also be identified by the establishment number “P-34708.” Consumers who discover the recalled products in their freezers are encouraged to throw it away or return it to place of purchase for a refund.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FSIS said in the recall notice that the company alerted the health agency to the problem. Those with additional questions are instructed to contact the Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., at (503) 361-5003.