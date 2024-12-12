Flu vaccination rates ‘concerningly’ low among US kids, health officials warn

Only around one-third of children have been vaccinated against the flu, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Nov. 30, only 37% of kids had gotten flu shots, compared to 43% at that same date last year.

Among adults, 39% had received flu vaccinations, which was roughly the same amount as last year.

Flu vaccination coverage had been on the uptick prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC stated, but numbers dropped at that time and have not rebounded to pre-COVID levels.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older gets a flu vaccine each year, with only "rare exceptions."

It is particularly important for high-risk groups including adults 65 and older, children under 2, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, the same source stated.

"Although vaccines are not perfect, they are immensely important for improving human health and reducing the severity of strains."

Those who have heart disease, lung disease, asthma, neurologic conditions, liver disease, blood disorders, kidney conditions and metabolic disorders are also considered high-risk.

Dr. Jacob Glanville, CEO of Centivax, a San Francisco biotechnology company, said the trends of decreasing rates are "concerning."

"It makes it even more imperative for officials in the scientific and medical community to improve the communication channels to the public regarding the benefits and safety of vaccines," he told Fox News Digital.

"Although vaccines are not perfect, they are immensely important for improving human health and reducing the severity of strains, and are of critical importance to protecting society from pandemics."

Glanville called for government authorities to express their support of sound vaccine policies for the health of citizens — "especially those most vulnerable, like children and the elderly."

For children who may have needle phobias, the FluMist nasal spray is another option for flu vaccination for ages 2 and older, according to Summer Kerley, GVP of pharmacy growth and clinical programs for Rite-Aid in North Carolina.

"Our pharmacists have seen a lot of success for parents who may delay vaccinations because their child is terrified of needles," she told Fox News Digital.

In addition to vaccinations, it’s also important to stock the medicine cabinet with essential items to further bolster immune defenses, according to Kerley.

"Dietary supplements like vitamins C, D3 and zinc enhance our immune response and overall function," she said.