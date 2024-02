Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A measles outbreak in Florida has health officials urging vaccinations.

On Tuesday, Florida Department of Health Officials confirmed another measles case in Broward County, bringing the total number of cases in that county to nine. Of them, seven cases were from Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston, WSVN-TV reports.

"As of now, all confirmed cases for Broward County Public Schools are specific to Manatee Bay Elementary with no other district schools impacted," Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said during a press conference.

AMID FLORIDA MEASLES OUTBREAK, SURGEON GENERAL LETS PARENTS DECIDE WHETHER TO SEND UNVACCINATED KIDS TO SCHOOL

One measles case has also been reported in Polk County.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz held her own press conference Tuesday, when she called on Gov. Ron. DeSantis to fire the state's Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo after he issued a letter to parents Friday deferring them "to make decisions about school attendance" amid the outbreak.

"I want to make clear today that our state leaders our failing us on this front," Wasserman Schultz said. "Measles is a public health threat to Florida and so is Joe Ladapo."

Typical guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is for unvaccinated children who have not had the measles to stay home for up to 21 days in the event of a potential exposure at school.

FLORIDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CONFIRMS 6TH CASE OF MEASLES AMID OUTBREAK

"However, due to the high immunity rate in the community, as well as the burden on families and educational cost of healthy children missing school, DOH is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance," Ladapo’s letter stated.

Deferring to parents of unvaccinated children is sparking criticism from doctors in Florida and around the country, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Rana Alissa, the academy's Florida vice president, said on Friday that the state should follow the CDC guidelines "for the safety of our kids."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Allowing unvaccinated children to attend during the outbreak not only endangers them, but others who might have compromised immune systems and could later catch it from them, she said, according to The Associated Press.

"When you have an outbreak, to contain it you have to follow the public health and safety recommendations, not give people a choice," she said. "Frankly, giving people a choice is what got us here."

People who have had the full series of the measles, mumps and rubella immunization or who have had a prior infection are 98% protected against the highly contagious virus, the doctor noted.

Those who do not have immunity have a 90% chance of contracting measles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About 30% of students at Manatee Bay Elementary are unvaccinated, according to WSVN.

The school district is urging all unvaccinated students to get the measles vaccine, the media outlet reports, adding that 82 students were absent from school on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital's Melissa Rudy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.