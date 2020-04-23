Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man put COVID-19 warning sign on his door to avoid arrest, police say

By David Aaro | Fox News
A Florida man tried to deter authorities last week by placing a makeshift sign on his door that claimed he was infected with the coronavirus, police said.

Joshua Price, 28, was arrested on April 16 by officers who discovered the handwritten sign written in blue ink that read, “COVID 19 infected since 4/8/20." Police said they wore full protective gear when taking him into custody.

"Placing a fake 'Covid-19' sign on your door will not stop us from kicking it in when you have felony warrants for your arrest," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Joshua Price, 28, tried to deter authorities last week by placing a handwritten sign on his door claiming he was infected with the <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/health/infectious-disease/coronavirus" href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/health/infectious-disease/coronavirus">coronavirus</a>, police said.

An investigation into the suspect discovered the sign was created by Price so he could potentially avoid arrest, police said. He had been wanted on several arrest warrants.

Price was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding law enforcement and violating his probation, according to the sheriff's office. They added there was no indication Price had been exposed to the virus.

Joshua Price, 28, was arrested by officers on April 16 who discovered a sign written in blue ink that read, “COVID 19 infected since 4/8/20," police said.

"Price has been booked into the county jail with no indication that he has been exposed to the COVID-19," police said.

