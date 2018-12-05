Florida firefighter donates kidney to help save stranger

A Florida firefighter has donated a kidney to help a stranger.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports doctors at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, removed a kidney from 41-year-old Edgewater firefighter David Blair on Nov. 15 and prepped 33-year-old Heidi Hughes to receive it. The surgery went well. Blair is home and recovering.

Blair says faith led him to donate a kidney after he saw a social media post by Garry Hughes, seeking help for his daughter. Blair took a survey through the hospital's organ transplant website and then a series of follow-up tests.

Heidi Hughes, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is thankful and says she intends to take good care of Blair's gift.

It's not her first kidney transplant. Her father donated a kidney to her 16 years ago.