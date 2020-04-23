FDA extends deadline for e-cigarette review due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a four-month extension for electronic cigarette companies to submit their application materials regarding vaping products after the coronavirus pandemic has upended the companies' opportunity to gather research.

The FDA said Thursday that e-cigarette companies have until Sept. 9 to submit the necessary materials so the agency can do a review of thousands of e-cigarette devices and flavored solutions.

MOST CHILDREN WITH CORONAVIRUS HAVE MILD SYMPTOMS, RECOVER WITHIN 2 WEEKS: STUDY

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement that e-cigarette companies have reported problems completing their research for the premarket review for many e-cigarettes, cigars and other new tobacco products because of travel restrictions and limited laboratory access due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hahn also explained that many FDA staff who would have reviewed the applications are assisting with the pandemic response.

"This new deadline does not detract from our efforts to prioritize enforcement of certain e-cigarette products currently on the market," Hahn said in a statement. "Although the FDA’s in-person compliance checks and vape shop inspections are currently on hold due to the pandemic, review of previous inspections continues, and we continue to monitor the online marketplace and will take action as appropriate."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Health advocacy groups have put pressure on the FDA to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after seeing a surge in underage vaping last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.