FDA allows emergency use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients after promising study

President Trump announced Friday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients after early results of a clinical study indicated the drug helps speed recovery.

Trump announced the news at the White House alongside Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who said the drug would be available for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

"FDA's emergency authorization of remdesivir, two days after the National Institutes of Health's clinical trial showed promising results, is a significant step forward in battling COVID-19 and another example of the Trump Administration moving as quickly as possible to use science to save lives," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. "NIH, FDA, and scientists across America and around the world have worked tirelessly with patients to get us this new potential treatment for COVID-19. The seamless cooperation between government and private industry under the President's all-of-America approach to COVID-19 is getting treatment options to patients in record time."