Family welcomes first girl born in 137 years

A South Carolina newborn broke records when she made her entrance into the world on June 25, as her birth marked the first female born into her family in 137 years. Carter Louise Settle, whose arrival was celebrated with bright pink billboards near her family’s Bluffton home, is “perfect,” her mother told 11 Alive.

The Settles had a gender reveal party around Christmas and were shocked to see pink balloons.

“Everybody was expecting boy, I think – I definitely was,” Will Settle, Carter's dad, told the news outlet.

Cater’s paternal grandfather then did some research into exactly when the family last welcomed a girl, and quickly discovered it hadn’t happened in more than 100 years.

“He started thinking back, you know, my father didn’t have any sisters, my grandfather may have had some sisters, and then started to kind of move further back and found out there hasn’t been one in that long,” Settle told 11 Alive.