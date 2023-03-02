Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

Eye drop scare, plus safety issues: What you must know

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
If you use eye drops, click article below for important safety news.

If you use eye drops, click article below for important safety news. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter.

‘EYE SPY’ - Check out the latest warning about eye drops. Continue reading…

RISK FOR BLACK WOMEN – These health findings are concerning. Continue reading…

GET THOSE 'ZZZ'S – See the harm that irregular sleep may do. Continue reading…

Quality sleep may have critical benefits to heart health.

Quality sleep may have critical benefits to heart health. (iStock)

IN THE WATER – Schools need to protect kids from this hazard. Continue reading…

‘BE AWARE’ – Read this if you wear a fitness tracker and have heart issues. Continue reading…

If you use a fitness tracker and have a cardiac device, there is important information you need to know.

If you use a fitness tracker and have a cardiac device, there is important information you need to know. (iStock)

‘THINK TWICE’ – Parents are giving sick kids too much of this. Continued reading…

SOUR NEWS – Use artificial sweetener? Know the potential dangers. Continue reading…

TURN IT OFF – Why children's screen time is a habit that's "hard to break." Continue reading…

Kids' screen time rose during COVID; post-pandemic, researchers say rates are still high.

Kids' screen time rose during COVID; post-pandemic, researchers say rates are still high. (iStock)

