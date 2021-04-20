EU regulator finds possible Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, blood clot link

A European Union regulator has recommended that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should include a warning about unusual blood clots with low platelets. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee (PRAC) said the events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine.

The committee is scheduled to hold a press conference later Tuesday to discuss their findings.

This is a developing story, please continue to check back for updates.