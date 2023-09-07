Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Eating disorders at colleges, the great masking debate and exercise during cancer treatment

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
College girl drinking coffee

Up to 20% of females and 10% of males on college campuses suffer from disordered eating, experts say. (iStock)

NUTRITION 101 – As eating disorders increase among college students, parents can help. Continue reading…

AI vs. COVID – The first AI-generated COVID drug has entered clinical trials. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

CANCER CARE – An oncology expert stresses the importance of staying active during treatment. Continue reading…

Cancer patient yoga

One registered dietitian nutritionist and cancer nutrition specialist who works with patients and survivors (not pictured) believes in exercising during treatment as much as possible. She explains why.  (iStock)

PASS (ON) THE SALT – Reducing sodium intake could slash heart disease risk, study finds. Continue reading…

HEALTHY, HAPPY MOMS – A physician shares 5 tips for protecting postpartum health. Continue reading…

FOOD AS MEDICINE – These 41 "powerhouse foods" could help prevent disease, the CDC says. Continue reading…

Superfoods

The CDC released a list of "powerhouse foods and vegetables," defined as the "foods most strongly associated with reduced chronic disease risk." (iStock)

LOSS OF A LEGEND – Jimmy Buffett lost his life to Merkel cell carcinoma. Get all the facts here. Continue reading…

HEART OF THE MATTER – Men and women show different telltale signs of an imminent heart attack. Continue reading…

‘WON’T REDUCE SPREAD' – Four physicians speak out about masks, viruses — and a potential for future mandates. Continue reading…

Masks

Doctors reached by Fox News Digital are sharing reaction to recent comments by Anthony Fauci, former White House chief medical adviser. (iStock)

