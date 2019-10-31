Cheaper medication for dogs with separation anxiety now approved, FDA says

A generic version of a drug commonly used to treat separation anxiety in dogs was approved by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

The FDA on Wednesday announced that clomipramine hydrochloride, the first generic version of the drug Clomicalm, was approved for dogs older than six months. Clomiclam was the first FDA-approved treatment for the condition in dogs, according to PetMD.

Separation anxiety in dogs describes a condition in which the animal exhibits certain behaviors – such as excessive barking, destructive acts (such as chewing furniture), urinating or defecating in the house and intense pacing, among others – when left alone.

The condition is common; it’s diagnosed in roughly 20 to 40 percent of dogs “referred to animal behavior practices in North America,” says the American Veterinary Medical Association.