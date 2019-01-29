Disney restaurant worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

Health officials in Florida have been notified after a Walt Disney World restaurant employee tested positive for hepatitis A. The employee, who works at Fort Wilderness Resort’s Hoop Dee Doo Musical Revue dinner show, has not worked since being diagnosed last week, according to the resort.

The health department in Orange County made vaccines available to the patient’s co-workers, and the restaurant was cleaned and sanitized, WFTV.com reported.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, a spokesman for Disney said that the company is “not aware of anyone else becoming ill and continue to be engaged with the Department of Health to ensure we have all of the right processes in place to protect our cast members and guests.”

Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious” liver infection typically spread when a person eats or drinks something contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Those diagnosed with the virus may be sick for several weeks and suffer from fever, fatigue, dark urine, vomiting, joint pain and jaundice. While patients typically recover, the infection can lead to liver failure and death, typically in patients 50 or older. It can be prevented with a vaccine, with cases typically occurring more in developing countries where sanitation and hygiene are poor.