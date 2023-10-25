Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Dementia's crippling costs, update on pig heart transplant, and when snoring becomes dangerous

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Patient and doctor

Larry Faucette, 58, pictured at left, was the second person to receive a genetically modified pig heart. Dr. Bartley Griffith, professor of surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who performed the surgery, is shown at right. (University of Maryland Medicine)

LIFE-SAVING EXPERIMENT – Surgeons give an update on a patient with end-stage cardiac disease a month after he received a genetically modified pig heart. Continue reading…

BREAST CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – Experts claim artificial intelligence could predict a woman's risk years before a diagnosis is given. Continue reading…

NOT-SO-SWEET DREAMS – When does snoring go from a common annoyance to a sign of a serious condition? A doctor shares when to seek medical attention. Continue reading…

Snoring warning signs

Fox News Digital spoke with Dr. Shelby Harris, a New York-based clinical psychologist and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, about when snoring is a sign of something more serious. (Dr. Shelby Harris / iStock)

SNOOZING ON THE MOVE – Find out how to tell if you're a sleepwalker – and what to do about it. Continue reading…

BELLY FAT BUSTER? – The Mediterranean diet could be key to a leaner midsection, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

COST OF DEMENTIA – Cognitive disorders are "bankrupting families," experts say. A new report breaks down the numbers. Continue reading…

Older woman - hospital invoice

(iStock)

CHANGE OF LIFE – An expert shares the 6 hidden signs of menopause that women often overlook. Continue reading…

MUSIC AS MEDICINE – Listening to your favorite tunes could help reduce pain, according to a new study. Continue reading…

FINDING HER VOICE – A California teen is able to sing again after a rare, complex surgery to repair her airway. Continue reading…

Grace Overman

Grace Overman, an avid singer from Fiddletown, California, was in middle school when she began to lose her voice — and she and her family opted for a rare, high-risk surgery.  (Grace Overman / iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.