Dementia's crippling costs, update on pig heart transplant, and when snoring becomes dangerous

LIFE-SAVING EXPERIMENT – Surgeons give an update on a patient with end-stage cardiac disease a month after he received a genetically modified pig heart. Continue reading…
BREAST CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – Experts claim artificial intelligence could predict a woman's risk years before a diagnosis is given. Continue reading…
NOT-SO-SWEET DREAMS – When does snoring go from a common annoyance to a sign of a serious condition? A doctor shares when to seek medical attention. Continue reading…
SNOOZING ON THE MOVE – Find out how to tell if you're a sleepwalker – and what to do about it. Continue reading…
BELLY FAT BUSTER? – The Mediterranean diet could be key to a leaner midsection, a new study suggests. Continue reading…
COST OF DEMENTIA – Cognitive disorders are "bankrupting families," experts say. A new report breaks down the numbers. Continue reading…
CHANGE OF LIFE – An expert shares the 6 hidden signs of menopause that women often overlook. Continue reading…
MUSIC AS MEDICINE – Listening to your favorite tunes could help reduce pain, according to a new study. Continue reading…
FINDING HER VOICE – A California teen is able to sing again after a rare, complex surgery to repair her airway. Continue reading…
