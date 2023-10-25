Dementia's crippling costs, update on pig heart transplant, and when snoring becomes dangerous

LIFE-SAVING EXPERIMENT – Surgeons give an update on a patient with end-stage cardiac disease a month after he received a genetically modified pig heart. Continue reading…

BREAST CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – Experts claim artificial intelligence could predict a woman's risk years before a diagnosis is given. Continue reading…

NOT-SO-SWEET DREAMS – When does snoring go from a common annoyance to a sign of a serious condition? A doctor shares when to seek medical attention. Continue reading…

SNOOZING ON THE MOVE – Find out how to tell if you're a sleepwalker – and what to do about it. Continue reading…

BELLY FAT BUSTER? – The Mediterranean diet could be key to a leaner midsection, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

COST OF DEMENTIA – Cognitive disorders are "bankrupting families," experts say. A new report breaks down the numbers. Continue reading…

CHANGE OF LIFE – An expert shares the 6 hidden signs of menopause that women often overlook. Continue reading…

MUSIC AS MEDICINE – Listening to your favorite tunes could help reduce pain, according to a new study. Continue reading…

FINDING HER VOICE – A California teen is able to sing again after a rare, complex surgery to repair her airway. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION