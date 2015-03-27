Deep-Frozen Triplet Born 11 Years After Twin Sisters

A British family was celebrating the birth of a triplet, more than 11 years after her twin sisters came into the world, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

Ryleigh Shepherd was conceived on the same day as twins Megan and Bethany, but while their embryos were implanted in their mother during fertility treatment in 1998, Ryleigh's was frozen for more than a decade.

Parents Lisa and Adrian Shepherd first turned to fertility treatment after she was diagnosed with endometriosis and polycystic ovaries.

In December 2009, they decided to go for another round of IVF, using the embryos still stored at the clinic near Birmingham, central England.

The treatment proved successful, with the proud mother welcoming a familiar face.

"When Ryleigh arrived, she looked like both the girls did when they were born 11 years before," she said. "It was uncanny. The girls are thrilled to have a sister, and they know that she was conceived at the same time that they were but has been in the freezer."

Lisa Shepherd added, "She’s a really happy baby and has got a really good appetite -- it’s as though she’s making up for lost time."

