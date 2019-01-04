Dad-to-be fighting for life after 'cold' leads to viral heart infection, wife says

A Missouri newlywed and expectant father reportedly is in for a long recovery after what he thought was a simple cold turned into a rare viral infection in his heart that left him a medically induced coma. Jake Anderson, whose wife Paige is due to give birth to their first child in July, collapsed suddenly while in the shower on Sunday, KMOV.com reported.

“Who would think you’d go to shower to relieve congestion and your heart would just stop?” Paige Kennedy-Anderson told KMOV.com.

Kennedy-Anderson, who immediately rushed in to perform life-saving CPR on her husband, told the news outlet that he had been suffering from a cold for a few days prior to the incident.

“I could feel him going cold underneath my hands as I was pumping on his chest,” she told KMOV.com.

The pair were rushed via ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital, where Anderson was placed in a medically induced coma. Paige said she spent the following days unsure if her husband would survive. She said doctors believe the cold led to a rare viral infection in his heart.

While the news outlet did not confirm Anderson’s diagnosis, a similar viral heart disease, known as myocarditis, can cause flu-like symptoms in people and trigger heart failure or heart rhythm irregularities.

According to HealthLine, adenovirus is one of the most common viral causes of myocarditis, which is typically linked to respiratory infections. Other viral heart infections may not cause any symptoms in patients, but those who do exhibit them may experience abnormal heartbeat, chest pain, fatigue, fever, muscle aches, sore throat, joint or leg pain, or fainting and shortness of breath.