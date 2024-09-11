Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

How COVID affected teens' brains, plus new cancer drugs and Parkinson's risk

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Teens in masks

The pandemic’s negative effects on kids' and teens' mental health have been shown in numerous studies. Click below to get the latest. (iStock)

COVID BRAIN – New research found that pandemic restrictions had an "alarming" impact on teenagers’ brains. Get the details here. Continue reading…

MIDDAY PICK-ME-UP – A trending sleep hack is helping to boost energy levels – and it involves caffeine. Continue reading…

NEW HOPE – An existing breast cancer drug could help prolong survival for children with brain tumors, a new study finds. Doctors discuss its potential. Continue reading…

Doctor hugging child

A drug called ribociclib, which is currently used to treat breast cancer, could slow the progression of certain pediatric high-grade gliomas. (iStock)

‘SIX-PACK’ SURGERY – More men are turning to a special surgical procedure to give them the look of chiseled abs. Plastic surgeons discuss the risks and benefits. Continue reading…

AVIAN ALERT – A U.S. state has reported the first human case of bird flu without any exposure to animals. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

GUT-HEALTH CONNECTION – Damage to the digestive tract could significantly increase the risk of a common neurological disease. Continue reading…

Woman gut health

The study included 9,350 patients who underwent an upper endoscopy, a procedure that examines the esophagus, stomach and first portion of the small intestine. (iStock)

VIRAL CONCERNS – The Wetland virus, a newly discovered rare disease in China, could cause brain damage or bleeding under the skin, researchers warn. Continue reading…

WELLNESS POINTS – Watching game shows could have a surprising health benefit. Discover the benefits of getting in the game. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – "Is it safe to drink tap water?" Experts give their guidance on the potential risks and share safety tips. Continue reading…

Woman filling tap water

Generally speaking, it’s safe to drink tap water, most experts agreed — although there is some level of risk. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.