How COVID affected teens' brains, plus new cancer drugs and Parkinson's risk

COVID BRAIN – New research found that pandemic restrictions had an "alarming" impact on teenagers’ brains. Get the details here. Continue reading…

MIDDAY PICK-ME-UP – A trending sleep hack is helping to boost energy levels – and it involves caffeine. Continue reading…

NEW HOPE – An existing breast cancer drug could help prolong survival for children with brain tumors, a new study finds. Doctors discuss its potential. Continue reading…

‘SIX-PACK’ SURGERY – More men are turning to a special surgical procedure to give them the look of chiseled abs. Plastic surgeons discuss the risks and benefits. Continue reading…

AVIAN ALERT – A U.S. state has reported the first human case of bird flu without any exposure to animals. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

GUT-HEALTH CONNECTION – Damage to the digestive tract could significantly increase the risk of a common neurological disease. Continue reading…

VIRAL CONCERNS – The Wetland virus, a newly discovered rare disease in China, could cause brain damage or bleeding under the skin, researchers warn. Continue reading…

WELLNESS POINTS – Watching game shows could have a surprising health benefit. Discover the benefits of getting in the game. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – "Is it safe to drink tap water?" Experts give their guidance on the potential risks and share safety tips. Continue reading…

