Coronavirus tracking apps in the US: State-by-state breakdown
Some apps are still in development stages
Despite a relatively low overall uptake, more than a dozen states nationwide have rolled out coronavirus tracking apps to help bolster contact tracing efforts. The apps use Apple and Google’ “Exposure Notifications” proximity-tracking Bluetooth technology on iOS and Android devices.
The apps can be found on Google Play and the App Store. Exposure notifications can also be toggled in Apple devices' settings, where applicable.
Data from 16 states, Guam and the District of Columbia shows that 8.1 million people had utilized the technology as of late November. That’s about one in 14 of the 110 million residents in those regions, according to the Associated Press.
Here's a state-by-state breakdown of apps:
- Alabama: GuideSafe Exposure Notification app
- Arizona: Covid Watch Arizona
- California: CA Notify
- Colorado: CO Exposure Notifications
- Connecticut: COVID Alert CT App
- Delaware: COVID Alert DE
- Hawaii: AlohaSafe Alert
- Kansas: COVID Safe Paths
- Maryland: MD COVID Alert
- Michigan: MI Covid Alert
- Minnesota: COVIDaware MN
- Nevada: COVID Trace
- New Jersey: COVID Alert NJ
- New York: COVID Alert NY
- North Carolina: SlowCOVIDNC
- North Dakota: CARE19
- Pennsylvania: COVID ALERT PA
- Rhode Island: CRUSH COVID RI
- South Dakota: CARE19
- Virginia: COVIDWISE
- Washington: WA Notify
- Wyoming: CARE19 DIARY
States without apps:
Some states on this list have forthcoming apps, per officials.
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
This page will be updated regularly.