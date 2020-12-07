Coronavirus tracking apps in the US: State-by-state breakdown

Despite a relatively low overall uptake, more than a dozen states nationwide have rolled out coronavirus tracking apps to help bolster contact tracing efforts. The apps use Apple and Google’ “Exposure Notifications” proximity-tracking Bluetooth technology on iOS and Android devices.

The apps can be found on Google Play and the App Store. Exposure notifications can also be toggled in Apple devices' settings, where applicable.

Data from 16 states, Guam and the District of Columbia shows that 8.1 million people had utilized the technology as of late November. That’s about one in 14 of the 110 million residents in those regions, according to the Associated Press.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of apps:

States without apps:

Some states on this list have forthcoming apps, per officials.

Alaska Arkansas Florida Georgia Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Maine Massachusetts Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska New Hampshire New Mexico Ohio Oklahoma Oregon South Carolina Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont West Virginia Wisconsin

This page will be updated regularly.

