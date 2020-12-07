Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus tracking apps in the US: State-by-state breakdown

Some apps are still in development stages

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Average American can expect coronavirus vaccine by ‘second quarter’ of 2021: HHS SecretaryVideo

Average American can expect coronavirus vaccine by ‘second quarter’ of 2021: HHS Secretary

HHS Secretary Alex Azar provides update on latest details about COVID-19 vaccine approval on ‘Fox &amp; Friends.’

Despite a relatively low overall uptake, more than a dozen states nationwide have rolled out coronavirus tracking apps to help bolster contact tracing efforts. The apps use Apple and Google’ “Exposure Notifications” proximity-tracking Bluetooth technology on iOS and Android devices.

The apps can be found on Google Play and the App Store. Exposure notifications can also be toggled in Apple devices' settings, where applicable.

Data from 16 states, Guam and the District of Columbia shows that 8.1 million people had utilized the technology as of late November. That’s about one in 14 of the 110 million residents in those regions, according to the Associated Press

CORONAVIRUS TRACKING APPS HAVING 'MODEST' IMPACT AMID PANDEMIC, EXPERT SAYS

iStock

iStock

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of apps:

  1. Alabama: GuideSafe Exposure Notification app
  2. Arizona: Covid Watch Arizona
  3. California: CA Notify
  4. Colorado: CO Exposure Notifications
  5. Connecticut: COVID Alert CT App
  6. Delaware: COVID Alert DE 
  7. Hawaii: AlohaSafe Alert
  8. Kansas: COVID Safe Paths
  9. Maryland: MD COVID Alert
  10. Michigan: MI Covid Alert
  11. Minnesota: COVIDaware MN
  12. Nevada: COVID Trace
  13. New Jersey: COVID Alert NJ
  14. New York: COVID Alert NY
  15. North Carolina: SlowCOVIDNC
  16. North Dakota: CARE19
  17. Pennsylvania: COVID ALERT PA
  18. Rhode Island: CRUSH COVID RI
  19. South Dakota: CARE19
  20. Virginia: COVIDWISE
  21. Washington: WA Notify
  22. Wyoming: CARE19 DIARY

States without apps:

Some states on this list have forthcoming apps, per officials.

  1. Alaska
  2. Arkansas 
  3. Florida
  4. Georgia
  5. Idaho
  6. Illinois
  7. Indiana
  8. Iowa
  9. Kentucky
  10. Louisiana
  11. Maine
  12. Massachusetts
  13. Mississippi
  14. Missouri
  15. Montana
  16. Nebraska
  17. New Hampshire
  18. New Mexico
  19. Ohio
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Oregon
  22. South Carolina
  23. Tennessee
  24. Texas
  25. Utah
  26. Vermont
  27. West Virginia
  28. Wisconsin

This page will be updated regularly.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.