Coronavirus
Coronavirus survivors in Las Vegas can now donate blood plasma

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Could plasma therapy be the key to treating coronavirus?Video

Could plasma therapy be the key to treating coronavirus?

Insight from Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel.

Heads up, Sin City residents: If you have survived a COVID-19 infection, you may be eligible to donate blood plasma to help other patients who are still battling the disease.

Local blood bank Vitalant launched its plasma donation program on Sunday, according to local news station KTNV. 

Patients who are interested in donating plasma must first qualify to do so, meaning they can prove a prior COVID-19 diagnosis, as documented by a lab test, have had no symptoms for at least 14 days, and “meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma,” as per the news station.

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 cases is transfused to critically ill COVID-19 patients, with the hope that the antibodies will help the patient fight or neutralize the disease.

The Food and Drug Administration is facilitating access to the COVID-19 convalescent plasma for use in patients with serious or immediately life-threatening infections.

Dr. Eduardo Oliveira, critical care specialist and pulmonologist at AdventHealth, a nonprofit health care system based in Florida, previously told Fox News that the approach has had “some degree of success” in COVID-19 patients in China.

Residents who are interested in participating in the program can apply here or call 6866-CVPLSMA (866-287-5752).

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.