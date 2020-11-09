Coronavirus spike in NY prompts Cuomo to warn of ‘worst two months’ ahead

New York is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned on Monday.

As of Monday, the statewide positivity rate in New York is 2.69%, Cuomo said on Twitter. The positivity rate has now surpassed levels seen in June, when the statewide positivity rate was 2.5%, according to state health data.

Statewide hospitalizations are also increasing, with Cuomo saying on Monday that some 1,444 people are hospitalized in New York due to COVID-19.

“We continue to take strong action to respond to outbreaks and stop the spread,” the governor said on Twitter.

TRUMP, BIDEN CELEBRATE PFIZER REVEALING CORONAVIRUS VACCINE PROGRESS

The news comes as Cuomo warned on Sunday that New York is “coming up to the worst two months I think we have seen vis-a-vis with COVID.”

Separately, the governor came under fire after he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that while it is "good news" that Pfizer has had a recent breakthrough in its coronavirus vaccine clinical trial, he believes it is "bad news" that the Trump administration will get to plan the distribution.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Monday, Cuomo said he has spoken to other governors about how they can alter or even block Trump's plan so that President-elect Joe Biden could do it instead.

"Well, it's good news, bad news, George," Cuomo said. "The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we'll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is it's about two months before Joe Biden takes over, and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo pointed to the scale of the distribution project, which he estimated would involve as many as 330 million vaccinations — which could require two doses — compared to 120 million coronavirus tests performed in the U.S. in seven months.

"And the Trump administration is rolling out the vaccination plan and I believe it's flawed," Cuomo continued. "I believe it learns nothing from the past. They're basically going to have the private providers do it, and that's going to leave out all sorts of communities that were left out the first time when COVID ravaged them."

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer continued to this report.