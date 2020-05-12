Coronavirus leads America's second largest nurses' union to buy $3 million in PPE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A leading nurses’ union announced the purchase of nearly $3 million worth of personal protective equipment [PPE] for its members last week, an expenditure they say is necessary to protect their rank and file members from COVID-19 in the face of shortages.

The purchase by the American Federation of Teachers [AFT], which represents more than 200,000 health-care workers, includes 500,000 N95 masks, 50,000 face shields and 1 million surgical masks.

The masks will be dispersed to facilities in New York, Washington, Oregon and New Jersey. The union said in a press release that they would use a formula and consultation with local leaders to get the equipment to the highest-need areas.

“Union dues are now being devoted to protect the protectors and save lives, because the federal government won’t do its job,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten. “We have filed complaints, we have signed petitions, we have demonstrated, and we have run ads – and now, we’ve become supply clerks, negotiating equipment purchases around the world – because our members are sick, our colleagues and loved ones are dying, and our government has failed to protect them.”

The union negotiated the purchases from 3M and “additional overseas manufacturers,” according to a press release. The procurement of the equipment was directed by the union and facilitated by Empire Global Ventures, who volunteered their services when they heard about the union’s efforts.

Before the union took the steps to purchase PPE, Donna Phillips, an AFT member from Alaska, began an online petition urging the Trump administration to bolster their attempts to provide frontline healthcare workers with PPE. The petition collected more than 150,000 signatures.

“This country’s health-care providers are marching headfirst into the breach of an unprecedented and terrifying global health crisis,” Weingarten said.

“Every day, they are willingly caring for patients and heroically trying to stop the spread of this virus without the basic masks, gowns and face shields they need to protect themselves. It is a life-and-death struggle, and we must treat it like one.”