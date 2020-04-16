Coronavirus might have killed 33-year-old Florida nurse, family claims

A nurse in Florida has died after possibly contracting the novel coronavirus, her family says.

Danielle DiCenso, 33, was a nurse at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah where she was “working as an ICU nurse on the front lines risking her life for the lives of others,” according to a GoFundMe created on her behalf by her sister, Ashley Kuchciak.

DiCenso was tested for COVID-19, but the results were reportedly “inconclusive,” her husband, David DiCenso, told Local 10 News.

“She always puts people first before her. She showed up for work one day and they didn’t have a mask for her,” David DiCenso told the news station of how his wife was possibly exposed to the virus.

Her symptoms, which included cough and fever, continued to worsen; about two weeks ago, Danielle DiCenso began self-isolating in the family’s living room. Last week, on Thursday, David DiCenso told Local 10 News that he found his wife’s lifeless body on the couch.

A local medical examiner is planning to test Danielle DiCenso’s body for COVID-19 to confirm a cause of death. The 33-year-old mother reportedly had no underlying health issues.

"She looked so peaceful. She looked like she just went in her sleep,” her husband said.

Danielle DiCenso also leaves behind her 4-year-old son, Dominic.

“She is someone who has touched the lives of thousands and will never be forgotten,” the GoFundMe reads. “Danielle had a beautiful smile [and] contagious laugh. She could light up a room as soon as she walked in and always made everyone laugh with her amazing sense of humor.”