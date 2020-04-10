Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus: Ask an expert
Published

Coronavirus live blog: Infectious disease expert Dr. Bob Bollinger answers your questions

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
How does obesity, smoking factor into coronavirus susceptibility?Video

How does obesity, smoking factor into coronavirus susceptibility?

How does obesity, smoking factor into coronavirus susceptibility?

Welcome to Fox News's live question and answer session on the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, with Dr. Bob Bollinger, a professor of infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and consultant at emocha, a digital health startup using telehealth to monitor healthcare providers for COVID-19 symptoms.

Our editors selected questions from the more than 1,000 you submitted for Dr. Bollinger to answer.

Follow below on the Fox News live blog. Mobile users click here.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.