Coronavirus kills Florida girl, 9, youngest to die of COVID-19 in state

The novel coronavirus has claimed the life of a young Florida girl, with her death marking the youngest COVID-19-related fatality in the state to date, according to health officials.

The girl, who was not identified, was from Putnam County and died from complications related to the deadly virus, local news station WFLA reported, citing the Florida Health Department. She did not have any recent travel history and reportedly had not been in contact with anyone who had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

FDA COMMISSIONER ON FLU SEASON AMID CORONAVIRUS: ‘WE NEED TO BE PREPARED’

The 9-year-old is the fourth minor in the Sunshine State to die after contracting the novel virus. Two 11-year-old children, one 16-year-old and one 17-year-old have also died in the state, per WFLA.

It’s not currently clear if the girl suffered from underlying health conditions.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on Thursday.

To date, Florida has reported nearly 390,000 cases of the novel virus and more than 5,500 deaths. Recent state estimates show that more than 23,000 minors 17 years of age and younger in the state have contracted the novel virus.