Coronavirus hits veterans home in Oregon

A veterans home in Oregon has been hit hard with the novel coronavirus, with all 14 cases in Linn County being linked to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, according to local reports.

The Oregonian reported that 13 residents at the home — 12 veterans and one veteran’s spouse — have contracted the novel virus, while the 14th case is linked to an employee at the home.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The cases bring the state’s total to 51, according to the newspaper.

The majority of 150 residents at the home are older than 70 years of age, while roughly one-third are older than 90. The cases at the home are concerning, in part, because older adults and those with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for becoming seriously ill because of the virus, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS: HOW TO STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE

All of the residents at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home will now be tested for the novel virus, according to The Oregonian.

To date, the virus has killed at least one person in Oregon, a man in his 70s.