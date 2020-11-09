Coronavirus cluster at Chevrolet dealership in Michigan sickens 13

A coronavirus outbreak has been linked to a Chevrolet dealership in Michigan, with health officials in Grand Ledge reporting 13 recent cases among employees. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said anyone who visited the Sundance Chevrolet dealership, located at 5895 E. Saginaw Highway, between Oct. 29 and Nov. 6 should monitor for symptoms and limit contact with others.

If customers who visited the dealership develop COVID-19 symptoms, “seek a COVID-19 test as soon as possible, and start isolating yourself immediately,” the health department said, in a news release. At this time, customers are encouraged to “pay special attention” to any symptoms or changes in health.

Eaton County has been experiencing an increase in cases recently, according to the news release, with an average of 30 new cases recorded each day compared to just three per day in July.

“Given this level of spread, the chances of interacting with someone who has COVID-19 are greatly increased,” health officials warned. “BEDHD is urging the community to continue safe practices to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These include frequent hand washing, social distancing from individuals living in different households, staying home when ill or quarantined, and wearing a mask. All of these are scientifically shown to reduce the spread of disease and safe lives.”

Michigan has seen nearly 217,000 cases of coronavirus, with over 7,640 deaths. Over the weekend, officials recorded more than 9,000 new cases of the illness, as the state sees a spike not unlike other areas of the country. On Monday, news of Pfizer’s progress in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine was spoiled as just hours later, the U.S. passed the 10 million case count.