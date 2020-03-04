LA County declares coronavirus emergency over new cases

Officials in Los Angeles County, California, have declared a local emergency after confirming six new cases of the coronavirus in the region. In a press conference held on Wednesday, officials said all six new cases were linked to known exposure instances.

“As of today we still don’t have known cases of community transmission,” Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A.County Department of Public Health, said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Ferrer urged anyone who is sick to stay home, and for everyone to practice properly washing their hands properly.

“We know it's allergy season here in L.A. County but we still need people to adhere to common sense health practices,” she said, adding that there is still time for residents to get the influenza vaccine.

Ferrer also asked residents to plan for the possibility of business closures and public event cancellations, as well as the practice of more increased social distancing.

The county had previously confirmed two cases in the area, including one which involved a non-resident who traveled to Wuhan. On Tuesday, Kaiser Permanente confirmed the second case in a patient who is currently in self-isolation and receiving outpatient treatment.

NORTH CAROLINA CORONAVIRUS CASE HAS LINKS TO WASHINGTON STATE NURSING HOME

According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California has between 20 and 30 cases of COVID-19.