Cookie dough recalled over possible nut allergens

A California company has issued a warning for cookie dough lovers after discovering one of its products contains possible allergens not listed on the ingredient label. California New Foods said consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts and tree nuts are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

The impacted products, which according to the FDA recall notice were only sold in California and are not currently available in stores but may be in consumers’ homes, include several flavors of Carolyn’s Cookie Co. frozen cookie dough including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip toasted walnut, double chocolate with sea salt, oatmeal chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chunk and snickerdoodle. The recall also impacts several flavors of Country Baking Company refrigerated cookie dough including Chocolate Chip and Happy Trails.

The Carolyn’s Cookie Co. products were packaged in a 22-ounce plastic pouch and have date codes beginning Sept. 12, 2019, through March 29, 2020. Country Baking Company’s impacted products are packaged in 24-ounce see-through cardboard sleeves and are marked with dates beginning Sept. 18, 2019, through Sept. 25, 2019.

Consumers with peanut and walnut allergies are advised to throw the products out or return them for a refund. Those with additional questions are instructed to call California New Foods at 213-306-7060.