Coma Patient Wakes Up After Nearly Dying

Only hours from being taken off life support at a Phoenix hospital, a 21-year-old University of Arizona student is recovering after waking up from a coma.

Sam Schmid was involved in a five-car crash in Tucson on Oct. 19 that left him with a brain aneurysm, among other life-threatening injuries.

Schmid underwent brain surgery performed by Dr. Robert Spetzler at Phoenix's Barrow Neurological Institute.

With no responsive signs from Schmid, staff recommended taking him off life support.

But Spetzler recommended keeping him on life support for one more week.

Doctors were shocked when Schmid began following commands to hold up two fingers.

Schmid is now walking and talking and is described as a miracle brain injury survivor.